Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth $210,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.13. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

