Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,664.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,664 ($47.87) and last traded at GBX 3,632 ($47.45), with a volume of 10787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,656 ($47.77).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Future from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Get Future alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,216.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.