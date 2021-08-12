FuzeX Price Tops $0.0006 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $553,097.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

