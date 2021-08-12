FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legrand in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

LGRVF remained flat at $$106.19 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Legrand has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

