FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Issued By KeyCorp

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWE. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.23. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $398,615 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

