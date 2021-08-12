FY2021 Earnings Estimate for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issued By SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.93). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

