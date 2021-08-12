FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Macerich Company Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Macerich in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

