FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($12.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.68) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

BHVN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $110.86. 2,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,334. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

