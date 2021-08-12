FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,482. The company has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

