FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

DRNA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 6,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,020. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

