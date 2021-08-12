FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Metromile, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metromile in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Metromile’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Metromile alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MILE traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 49,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33. Metromile has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $50,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.