FY2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

