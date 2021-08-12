FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Finance Trust, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

