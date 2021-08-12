FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Raised by Analyst

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($11.13) EPS.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

ARNA stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $49.73. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,596. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,444,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,798,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

