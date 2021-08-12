FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.81). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,879. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

