FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.03). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 19,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $864.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

