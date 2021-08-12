FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Cut by Raymond James (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,496. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 914,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.