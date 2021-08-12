FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 237,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 355,537 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

