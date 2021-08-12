FY2021 EPS Estimates for City Office REIT, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of City Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,865. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $575.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 40.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 9.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 33.0% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

