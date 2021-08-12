FY2021 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Increased by Analyst

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.53). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 249,746 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.