FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

