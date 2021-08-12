FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered by Analyst

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.35). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 16,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,221,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

