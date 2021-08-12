FY2021 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted by Wedbush

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

DOOR traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $125.02. 7,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,358. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

