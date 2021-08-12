FY2021 EPS Estimates for Myomo, Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,294. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Myomo has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter worth $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Myomo by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

