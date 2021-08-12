FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Omeros in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,599. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

