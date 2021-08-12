FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,198. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,621,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 220,430 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.