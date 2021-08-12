FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OCFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 4,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,531. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.