FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issued By KeyCorp

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for SciPlay in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SCPL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

