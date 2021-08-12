FY2022 Earnings Forecast for EXFO Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EXFO in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $343.53 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth $65,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.