FY2022 EPS Estimates for Absolute Software Corp. Cut by Desjardins (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Absolute Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$38.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

