FY2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,156. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

