FY2022 EPS Estimates for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Increased by Analyst

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 2,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

