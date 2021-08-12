FY2022 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,705. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19. South State has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $54,817,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in South State by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

