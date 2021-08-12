FY2022 EPS Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViewRay in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71).

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $910.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 91,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 253,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

