FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Increased by Analyst

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $520.45 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

