FY2023 EPS Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Increased by Analyst

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,771. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

