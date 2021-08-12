FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABX. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.69.

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

