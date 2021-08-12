FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lowered by Truist Securiti

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.58.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $628.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

