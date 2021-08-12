G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

