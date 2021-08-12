Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 131457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

