GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.19. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8,512 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $729.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $672,746.28. Insiders sold a total of 125,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

