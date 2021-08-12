Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 653,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,085. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.