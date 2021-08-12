Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.72

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.