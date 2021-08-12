Gary W. Glessner Acquires 900 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UBCP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.39. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

