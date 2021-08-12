GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

