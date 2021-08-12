GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.61.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.