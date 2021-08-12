GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

