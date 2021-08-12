Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $265.18 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 266,859,107 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

