General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.05 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

