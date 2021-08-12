General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $890,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 10,713,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01. General Motors has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

